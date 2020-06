Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

You just found this beautiful new home in Clovis! Don't miss out on being the first to live here! - Update: Move in Special - call us to find out how you can get $300 off your first months rent!



Beautiful style meets modern new conveniences in this contemporary new home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious den and covered patio you will find everything you need in this gorgeous new home. Don't let FOMO get the best of you and not choose to see this home! Call River Drive Properties today at 209-455-7122 for a personal tour. You can also apply online at: www.riverdriveproperties.com. We look forward to hearing from you!



DRE# 02038235



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738851)