Amenities

on-site laundry garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

2966 Robinwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 (Temperance & Barstow) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of July! This beautiful large home offer's six bedrooms, office/game room, four baths, family room, living room, dining room, laundry room and a large kitchen area. There's a second kitchen in the oversized three car garage, and a large backyard. Call to schedule a showing.



**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4861144)