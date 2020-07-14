All apartments in Clovis
2663 Celeste Ave

2663 Celeste Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2663 Celeste Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2663 Celeste Ave Available 07/17/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Clovis HS. 3 car Garage. Nice backyard on cul-de-sac - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Clovis HS. 3 car Garage. Nice backyard on a cul-de-sac.

Please go to the following link on our website to schedule an appointment to see the home. We require that you preview the property before we send you an application via email to fill out online.

Here is the link to see the available properties and to schedule the appointment to see the home.
https://bulletproofpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Here are our general screening criteria for renting a home/apartment:

1.) Able to verify the last two years of rental history
2.) Net Income of at least 2.5 times the rent
3.) No felony violent criminal history in the past 5 years
4.) No evictions in the past 5 years
5.) Credit Score of at least 600.

If Credit Score is between 550-574, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 2 x the rent.
If the Credit Score is between 575-99, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 1.5 x the rent.
If the credit score is below 550, your application will be denied

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2663 Celeste Ave have any available units?
2663 Celeste Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clovis, CA.
Is 2663 Celeste Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2663 Celeste Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2663 Celeste Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2663 Celeste Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 2663 Celeste Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2663 Celeste Ave offers parking.
Does 2663 Celeste Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2663 Celeste Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2663 Celeste Ave have a pool?
No, 2663 Celeste Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2663 Celeste Ave have accessible units?
No, 2663 Celeste Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2663 Celeste Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2663 Celeste Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2663 Celeste Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2663 Celeste Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
