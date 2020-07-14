Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2663 Celeste Ave Available 07/17/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Clovis HS. 3 car Garage. Nice backyard on cul-de-sac - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to Clovis HS. 3 car Garage. Nice backyard on a cul-de-sac.



Please go to the following link on our website to schedule an appointment to see the home. We require that you preview the property before we send you an application via email to fill out online.



Here is the link to see the available properties and to schedule the appointment to see the home.

https://bulletproofpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



Here are our general screening criteria for renting a home/apartment:



1.) Able to verify the last two years of rental history

2.) Net Income of at least 2.5 times the rent

3.) No felony violent criminal history in the past 5 years

4.) No evictions in the past 5 years

5.) Credit Score of at least 600.



If Credit Score is between 550-574, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 2 x the rent.

If the Credit Score is between 575-99, then the approved tenant would be responsible for paying a deposit that is 1.5 x the rent.

If the credit score is below 550, your application will be denied



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4921768)