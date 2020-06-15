All apartments in Cloverdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

446 Jefferson Street

446 North Jefferson Street · (707) 468-8101
Location

446 North Jefferson Street, Cloverdale, CA 95425

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 446 Jefferson Street · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to Downtown, New paint and updated kitchen! - 2 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom, New Paint throughout the home, large yard with plentiful fruit trees!
Tenant can opt to maintain the landscape or we can include monthly services with rent increase.
Extra space off of kitchen, leading to the back yard and/or garage area.

Rent $1750.00
Security Deposit $3000.00
Month to Month Lease
Tenant pays all utilities including Trash services

Apply online on our website www.101forlease.com

We look forward to helping you find the perfect location!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

