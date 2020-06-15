446 Jefferson Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to Downtown, New paint and updated kitchen! - 2 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom, New Paint throughout the home, large yard with plentiful fruit trees!
Tenant can opt to maintain the landscape or we can include monthly services with rent increase.
Extra space off of kitchen, leading to the back yard and/or garage area.
Rent $1750.00
Security Deposit $3000.00
Month to Month Lease
Tenant pays all utilities including Trash services
Apply online on our website www.101forlease.com
No Pets Allowed
