Chowchilla, CA
555 S. 2nd street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

555 S. 2nd street

555 South 2nd Street · (559) 340-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

555 South 2nd Street, Chowchilla, CA 93610

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 555 S. 2nd street · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
- This home located on a huge lot has approximately 680 square feet with a living room, dining area, laminate flooring throughout, linoleum in kitchen and bathroom, blinds, granite counters, gas range, laundry room with hook-ups, central heat & air, gas fireplace, HUGE front & HUGE backyard. Close to schools, parks, shopping. From E. Robertson Road, take S. 1st street, turn right on Alameda Ave, then left on S. 2nd street . 12 month lease required. Renters insurance required. No Pets! L/D

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

