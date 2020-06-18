All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:28 AM

620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1

620 W Sacramento Ave · (530) 809-4874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

620 W Sacramento Ave, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
APPLICATION PENDING 3.26.20
Get your huge 4 bed 2 bath right across the street from CSUC!
1417 sq. ft. of living space, remodeled kitchens with granite counters, new shaker style cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, 20 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, and water proof laminate flooring. Central heat and air with ceilling fans in all rooms. Full size washer and dryer in each apartment. Bedrooms big enough for a kingsize bed.
Best of all they are located right next to CSUC!
Roll out of bed at 7:30 and make your 8:00 class, come home for lunch with an hour break..... ONLY 1 unit left!
12 Month lease required. No pets please and renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have any available units?
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,046 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity