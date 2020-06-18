620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

APPLICATION PENDING 3.26.20

Get your huge 4 bed 2 bath right across the street from CSUC!

1417 sq. ft. of living space, remodeled kitchens with granite counters, new shaker style cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, 20 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, and water proof laminate flooring. Central heat and air with ceilling fans in all rooms. Full size washer and dryer in each apartment. Bedrooms big enough for a kingsize bed.

Best of all they are located right next to CSUC!

Roll out of bed at 7:30 and make your 8:00 class, come home for lunch with an hour break..... ONLY 1 unit left!

12 Month lease required. No pets please and renters insurance required.