Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

617 Chestnut

617 Chestnut Street · (530) 899-1602 ext. 28
Location

617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA 95928
South Campus

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 617 Chestnut · Avail. Jul 10

$5,625

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 3 Bath · 2785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
617 Chestnut Available 07/10/20 617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room off of kitchen has washer and dryer. House features a nice front porch, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, off street parking in the back, landscape paid by owner. Rent: $5,625.00; Deposit $9,000.00. Available for showing on July 10, 2020. Year lease. Sorry no pets.

Very interested Applicants must submit their Applications for approval before being shown this property. Applicants should go to our web site at www.alliancerealestatemanagement.com to submit Applications. Please READ the instructions on our web site and submit all documents required with the Application. Incomplete Applications will not be accepted. Due to COVID-19 the Alliance office is closed. If you call, please leave a message so we can return your call. Thank you for your understanding.

(RLNE5838744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Chestnut have any available units?
617 Chestnut has a unit available for $5,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 Chestnut have?
Some of 617 Chestnut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
617 Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 617 Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 617 Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 617 Chestnut does offer parking.
Does 617 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Chestnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Chestnut have a pool?
No, 617 Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 617 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 617 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Chestnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 Chestnut has units with air conditioning.
