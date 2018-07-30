Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

617 Chestnut Available 07/10/20 617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room off of kitchen has washer and dryer. House features a nice front porch, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, off street parking in the back, landscape paid by owner. Rent: $5,625.00; Deposit $9,000.00. Available for showing on July 10, 2020. Year lease. Sorry no pets.



Very interested Applicants must submit their Applications for approval before being shown this property. Applicants should go to our web site at www.alliancerealestatemanagement.com to submit Applications. Please READ the instructions on our web site and submit all documents required with the Application. Incomplete Applications will not be accepted. Due to COVID-19 the Alliance office is closed. If you call, please leave a message so we can return your call. Thank you for your understanding.



(RLNE5838744)