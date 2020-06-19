Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

345 Oak Street - 1 Available 06/20/20 CUTE HOUSE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, 2020-2021 - NOW LEASING 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR!



3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house



Amazing location. Great House with large yard within walking distance to Campus & Downtown!



Window A/C. Large living room space. Fridge. Stove.



Available: JULY 2020



Rent: $1295.00

Deposit: $1600



Pets possible upon approval from owner and with additional pet deposit.



all dates are approximate

CONFIRM all prices / deposits / and utilities before signing a lease.

Chico Sierra Real Estate Management INC



(RLNE5225566)