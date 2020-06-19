Amenities
345 Oak Street - 1 Available 06/20/20 CUTE HOUSE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, 2020-2021 - NOW LEASING 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR!
3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house
Amazing location. Great House with large yard within walking distance to Campus & Downtown!
Window A/C. Large living room space. Fridge. Stove.
Available: JULY 2020
Rent: $1295.00
Deposit: $1600
Pets possible upon approval from owner and with additional pet deposit.
all dates are approximate
CONFIRM all prices / deposits / and utilities before signing a lease.
Chico Sierra Real Estate Management INC
(RLNE5225566)