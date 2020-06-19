All apartments in Chico
345 Oak Street - 1.
345 Oak Street - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

345 Oak Street - 1

345 Oak St · (530) 899-2296
Location

345 Oak St, Chico, CA 95928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 Oak Street - 1 · Avail. Jun 20

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
345 Oak Street - 1 Available 06/20/20 CUTE HOUSE, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, 2020-2021 - NOW LEASING 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR!

3 bedroom / 1 bathroom house

Amazing location. Great House with large yard within walking distance to Campus & Downtown!

Window A/C. Large living room space. Fridge. Stove.

Available: JULY 2020

Rent: $1295.00
Deposit: $1600

Pets possible upon approval from owner and with additional pet deposit.

all dates are approximate
CONFIRM all prices / deposits / and utilities before signing a lease.
Chico Sierra Real Estate Management INC

(RLNE5225566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 345 Oak Street - 1 have any available units?
345 Oak Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Oak Street - 1 have?
Some of 345 Oak Street - 1's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Oak Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Oak Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Oak Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Oak Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 345 Oak Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 345 Oak Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 345 Oak Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Oak Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Oak Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 345 Oak Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 345 Oak Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 345 Oak Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Oak Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Oak Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Oak Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

