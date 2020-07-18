All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 322 Mission Serra Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
322 Mission Serra Terrace
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

322 Mission Serra Terrace

322 Mission Serra Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 Mission Serra Terrace, Chico, CA 95926

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW- 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the desirable Mission Ranch area. Features include new carpet, custom paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry room and oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Home is surrounded by mature landscaping, stamped concrete patio/walkways and walking/biking paths. Sorry, this is a NO pet property. No smoking allowed and no overnight parking allowed on street per CC&Rs. Trash service, front yard landscaping (serviced by HOA) and backyard landscaping (performed by owner/trustee) provided. Home is in an HOA (homeowners association), review CC&R's and Rules & Regulations, provided by management, for all rules and regulations prior to renting. Security Deposit $2,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have any available units?
322 Mission Serra Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have?
Some of 322 Mission Serra Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Mission Serra Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
322 Mission Serra Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Mission Serra Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 322 Mission Serra Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 322 Mission Serra Terrace offers parking.
Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Mission Serra Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have a pool?
No, 322 Mission Serra Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have accessible units?
No, 322 Mission Serra Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Mission Serra Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Mission Serra Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Mission Serra Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with BalconiesChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryersChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oroville, CARed Bluff, CALinda, CAMarysville, CA
Anderson, CAGridley, CALake Wildwood, CA
Oroville East, CAYuba City, CALake California, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico