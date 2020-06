3100 Tule River Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

FOR LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO BUY! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED IN MEADOWBROOK RANCH SUBDIVISION. EXPECT TO FORMAL DINING ROOM AND SITTING ROOM GREET YOU AS YOU WALK IN THE DOOR. UPON ENTRY YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED BY THE UNIQUE FLOORING.. JUST RECENTLY INSTALLED. THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME HAS AN ABUNDANCE OF ROOM. THE KITCHEN IS SET UP FOR THE COOK. LARGE GRANITE CENTER ISLAND IS THE FOCAL POINT OF THE KITCHEN ALONG WITH A LARGE PANTRY AND KITCHEN NOOK. THE FAMILY ROOM BOAST A FIREPLACE AND LARGE FRENCH DOOR THAT LEADS TO THE COVERED PATIO. ONE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM COMPLETE THE DOWNSTAIRS AREA. UPSTAIRS IS A DREAM WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, THE LAUNDRY ROOM, AND A LARGE OVERSIZED ROOM THAT COULD BE USED A THEATER ROOM, CRAFT ROOM OR GAME ROOM. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BEAUTIFUL ON SUITE AND A SMALL ROOM THAT COULD BE A SITTING ROOM, NURSERY OR A

WORK OUT ROOM. OUTSIDE YOU WILL FIND A LARGE COVERED PATIO AND A NICELY LANDSCAPED YARD. BACKYARD HAS ROOM FOR RV POTENTIAL.