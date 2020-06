Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT



Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer. The open concept floorplan features beautifully refinished wood floors and is handicapped accessible. Enjoy the comfort of central heat and air, ceiling fans and several energy efficient elements such as solar panels, tank-less water heater and dual pane windows. The master suite has a full bathroom with walk-in shower and private access to the back patio. Relax in the serene atmosphere of the gorgeous back yard with mature landscaping and covered seating area. Venture through the side gate to the huge fully fenced front yard. There is so much to love about this home. Make this house your home today!



(RLNE5665807)