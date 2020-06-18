All apartments in Chico
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1603 Ridgebrook Way

1603 Ridgebrook Way · (530) 566-9223
Location

1603 Ridgebrook Way, Chico, CA 95928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 Ridgebrook Way · Avail. now

$2,530

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
*Lease Take Over-Check out the video! Large Home in Great Neighborhood! Close to everything!! - $2530/monthly. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1994 Sq. ft. located close to the mall, shopping, restaurant and schools. Huge separate family, living room, and bonus loft. Central heat/air, ceiling fans, huge master bedroom walk-in closet, fireplace and washer/dryer (as-is).

*Landscaping included with rent
*Pets considered with additional deposit.

**CONTACT Rick or Rachelle if interested at 530-570-7173 or 530-828-4573

(RLNE3794913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have any available units?
1603 Ridgebrook Way has a unit available for $2,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have?
Some of 1603 Ridgebrook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Ridgebrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Ridgebrook Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Ridgebrook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Ridgebrook Way is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way offer parking?
No, 1603 Ridgebrook Way does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Ridgebrook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have a pool?
No, 1603 Ridgebrook Way does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have accessible units?
No, 1603 Ridgebrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Ridgebrook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Ridgebrook Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Ridgebrook Way has units with air conditioning.
