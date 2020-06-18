1603 Ridgebrook Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Lease Take Over-Check out the video! Large Home in Great Neighborhood! Close to everything!! - $2530/monthly. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1994 Sq. ft. located close to the mall, shopping, restaurant and schools. Huge separate family, living room, and bonus loft. Central heat/air, ceiling fans, huge master bedroom walk-in closet, fireplace and washer/dryer (as-is).



*Landscaping included with rent

*Pets considered with additional deposit.



**CONTACT Rick or Rachelle if interested at 530-570-7173 or 530-828-4573



(RLNE3794913)