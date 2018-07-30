All apartments in Chico
10 Lace Wing Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10 Lace Wing Ct

10 Lacewing Ct · (530) 872-6823
Location

10 Lacewing Ct, Chico, CA 95973

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Lace Wing Ct · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient location,near PV HS immaculate cared for home. 3/2 Garden home setting - This cozy home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, Master Bedroom and Kitchen opens to the back yard. Gas fireplace, updated ceiling fans, water feature in back yard next to covered lanai. Quiet residential neighborhood. Attached garage, Washer and dryer in garage. Water and Garbage, pest service and landscaping paid by owner. This home is wired for security, service is tenants responsibility. No pets. One year lease, contact SPMI for an application and further information. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, all applicants must qualify prior to showings.

(RLNE5820819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lace Wing Ct have any available units?
10 Lace Wing Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Lace Wing Ct have?
Some of 10 Lace Wing Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lace Wing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lace Wing Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lace Wing Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10 Lace Wing Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 10 Lace Wing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10 Lace Wing Ct does offer parking.
Does 10 Lace Wing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Lace Wing Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lace Wing Ct have a pool?
No, 10 Lace Wing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10 Lace Wing Ct have accessible units?
No, 10 Lace Wing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lace Wing Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Lace Wing Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Lace Wing Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Lace Wing Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
