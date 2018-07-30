10 Lace Wing Ct

Amenities

Convenient location,near PV HS immaculate cared for home. 3/2 Garden home setting - This cozy home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, Master Bedroom and Kitchen opens to the back yard. Gas fireplace, updated ceiling fans, water feature in back yard next to covered lanai. Quiet residential neighborhood. Attached garage, Washer and dryer in garage. Water and Garbage, pest service and landscaping paid by owner. This home is wired for security, service is tenants responsibility. No pets. One year lease, contact SPMI for an application and further information. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, all applicants must qualify prior to showings.



(RLNE5820819)