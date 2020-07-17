3045 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination. Large yard for the great summer BBQ- 2 HOUSES ON 1 LOT, MAIN HOUSE IS 2BD/1BA. REAR IS 1BD/1BA WITH ALLEY ACCESS, PRIVE PARKING SPACE AND TOTAL PRIVACY FOR BOTH UNITS. A few minutes drive to highway and a few minutes walk to schools, parks, shops. No pets, renter's insurance required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.