Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

3045 7th Street

3045 7th Street · (209) 788-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA 95307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination. Large yard for the great summer BBQ- 2 HOUSES ON 1 LOT, MAIN HOUSE IS 2BD/1BA. REAR IS 1BD/1BA WITH ALLEY ACCESS, PRIVE PARKING SPACE AND TOTAL PRIVACY FOR BOTH UNITS. A few minutes drive to highway and a few minutes walk to schools, parks, shops. No pets, renter's insurance required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 7th Street have any available units?
3045 7th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3045 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3045 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3045 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ceres.
Does 3045 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3045 7th Street offers parking.
Does 3045 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 7th Street have a pool?
No, 3045 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3045 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 3045 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
