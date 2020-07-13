/
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24139 Hibiscus Lane
24139 Hibiscus Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Lovely home on a quiet street in the Overlook community of Westridge at Canyon Hills. Downstairs includes Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, backyard access, half bathroom, and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
30482 Misty Creek drive
30482 Misty Creek Drive, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
1757 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Story 4 bd 2ba on end of culdesac lg lot - Property Id: 318965 At the end of a culdesac,on large fenced in lot,Very close to schools and in walking distance, close to freeways and shopping centers, Covered shaded patio
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26883 INVAREY ST
26883 Invarey Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1328 sqft
55+ Community - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/8eed09f2-7d8b-4ee7-ab89-873d3127751c FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION AT : WWW.EXPRESSREALTYPM.COM 1> MUST MAKE 3 X THE RENT QUALIFIER 2> FICO SCORE 600+ ...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34025 Harvest Way
34025 Harvest Way, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1242 sqft
34025 Harvest Way Available 08/16/20 Welcome To Your New Home In Wildomar "The Farm Community" - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home in The Farm Community!!!! This single story home was recently remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
150 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Elsinore
150 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Perris
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
24921 Fir Street
24921 Fir Street, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1248 sqft
Are you looking for Country Living? This would be the perfect home for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the neutral colors contribute to the open and airy flow of the house.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24612 Big Country Drive
24612 Big Country Dr, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2782 sqft
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
South Perris
136 Half Dome Way
136 Half Dome Way, Perris, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
Spacious Family Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home that offers plenty of family space and outdoor entertaining. Lots of upgrades to include flooring, counters and appliances. Loft area upstairs gives ample space to spread out.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
