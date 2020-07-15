All apartments in Big Bear Lake
993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit

993 Cameron Drive · (909) 878-0444
Location

993 Cameron Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Bedroom Rear Unit - Beautiful Two story , Loft Room upstairs, -2 Bath, Good for a single person or a couple, rear unit near The Village Area, with 1 car garage with washer and dryer, Pets okay (small dog or cat ) with an additional pet deposit of $ 300.00 shared fenced back yard, ; Water and Electric paid by owner all year ! Gas utility tenant to pay 1/2 bill from Nov - April ( winter season only ) ! NO SMOKING !. Available NOW !. Call Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty to schedule a viewing today (909) 878-0444. DRE# 00992110; $35 application fee per adult.

(RLNE5009818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit have any available units?
993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit currently offering any rent specials?
993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit is pet friendly.
Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit offer parking?
Yes, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit offers parking.
Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit have a pool?
No, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit does not have a pool.
Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit have accessible units?
No, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit does not have accessible units.
Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 993 Cameron Dr. Rear unit does not have units with air conditioning.
