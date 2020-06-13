Apartment List
12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Banning, CA

Finding an apartment in Banning that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 5 miles of Banning

1 of 11

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
14615 Cabazon St.
14615 Cabazon Street, Cabazon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
848 sqft
14615 Cabazon St - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qfSpvcAoTLm&ts=.5 848 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath house. Single car attached garage with opener. Fenced front and back yards.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Banning

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
11823 Peach Tree Cir.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Banning, CA

Finding an apartment in Banning that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

