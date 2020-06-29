Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
15053 Howellhurst Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM
15053 Howellhurst Drive
15053 Howellhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15053 Howellhurst Drive, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New house offer 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. located at nice location. newer floor, new interior painting, close shopping center, close school, park. donot miss this nice house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive have any available units?
15053 Howellhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baldwin Park, CA
.
Is 15053 Howellhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15053 Howellhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15053 Howellhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15053 Howellhurst Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park
.
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15053 Howellhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15053 Howellhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 15053 Howellhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 15053 Howellhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15053 Howellhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15053 Howellhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15053 Howellhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
