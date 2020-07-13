92 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA with pool

/
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Baldwin Park
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Baldwin Park
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin Park
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Charter Oak
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 205
19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region.
Hacienda Heights
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. https://www.dropbox.com/s/5qnvsdn2tcc5vq1/2020-06-05%2015.54.10.mov?dl=0 Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.
Monrovia
551 Linwood Ave. #G
551 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1395 sqft
Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio.
Temple City
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
Monrovia
540 W Foothill Boulevard
540 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1368 sqft
Fully remodeled townhouse with designer colors, fully upgraded from top to bottom. End unit, located furthest from Foothill, very safe, quiet and convenient.
