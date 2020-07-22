Apartment List
/
CA
/
baldwin park
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Baldwin Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin Park
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
23 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,355
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
29 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
14 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1580 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendora
745 W Foothill Blvd
745 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
745 W Foothill Blvd Available 08/04/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Glendora Coming Soon August 1 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Glendora 745 W.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
145 Alice Street
145 Alice Street, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1630 sqft
New in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! End-unit, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia on nice street, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows,

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Azusa
867 E Mountain Way
867 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1453 sqft
The House Features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a Split Level. Two Car Attached Garages with Direct access. Main Floor One Bedroom Suite. It is Built 2014 Condo in Rosedale Community. Walking Distance to Citrus College and A.P.U.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
508 Santa Maria Road
508 Santa Maria Road, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2396 sqft
Large and updated 4bed/3bath single family home with a gated driveway & 2-carport parking in Arcadia. Beautiful customized cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen that comes with a stove, built-in oven, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
1513 Dunswell Avenue
1513 Dunswell Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1157 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story home located at the end of a cup-de-sac in a highly desired area. Recently remodeled with windows, flooring, New bathrooms, paints....

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Mayflower Village
2832 Ashmont Avenue
2832 South Ashmont Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
925 sqft
Located on a quiet tree lined street. Large yard with patio. There is a 2 car garage. DRIVE BY ONLY AT THIS TIME DO NOT WALK ON PROPERTY tenants will be moving soon.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Avenue
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO!! Arcadia School District!!! Spacious 2 Master Suites and too many upgrades to list! Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops and convenient breakfast nook.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
911 W Olive Avenue
911 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
925 sqft
Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
625 West Wistaria Ave
625 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2928 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Results within 10 miles of Baldwin Park
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
6 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,668
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
13 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
15 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
City Guide for Baldwin Park, CA

Love famous fast-food joints? Baldwin Park is home to the very first In-N-Out burger stand, the first drive-thru in all of California. Anyone for animal style?

Baldwin Park is a city on the outskirts of Los Angeles County, part of the San Gabriel Valley. Many of its residents are largely supported through the employment provided by a managed care consortium known as Kaiser Permanente. The temperatures are mild and the average high in the city never surpasses 90 degrees throughout the year. That's right, a place in California that's not insanely hot. Who knew? An art gallery provides much of the culture that this slightly shrinking city receives, but there's so much more to the City of Baldwin Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Baldwin Park, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Baldwin Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Baldwin Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Baldwin Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Baldwin Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaldwin Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBaldwin Park 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBaldwin Park Accessible Apartments
Baldwin Park Apartments with BalconiesBaldwin Park Apartments with GaragesBaldwin Park Apartments with GymsBaldwin Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Baldwin Park Apartments with ParkingBaldwin Park Apartments with PoolsBaldwin Park Apartments with Washer-DryersBaldwin Park Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles