3601 S. Chester Ave #32
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3601 S. Chester Ave #32

3601 South Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3601 South Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Ready to move in -2 bed/2 bath +office - Ready to move in -2 bed/2 bath +office, washer and dryer hookups, covered carport.

For more info please call 661-831-6022 or call/txt 661-412-9090
www.hrurealty.com

Managed by
HRU Property Management
Homes R Us Realty, Inc
BRE lic.#01459826

PET RULE: Pets allowed per owner approval of size and breed

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older, Non-Refundable
$150 additional deposit per pet
Pet Fee: $20 per month, per pet

Applicant understands and agrees, if approved, in addition to rent the following fees will be assessed:

One-time Administrative Fee: $100 This fee is for the preparation of the lease agreement, conducting both the move-in inspection and the move-out inspection, corresponding documents, and providing digital copies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4531909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 have any available units?
3601 S. Chester Ave #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
Is 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 currently offering any rent specials?
3601 S. Chester Ave #32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 is pet friendly.
Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 offer parking?
Yes, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 does offer parking.
Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 have a pool?
No, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 does not have a pool.
Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 have accessible units?
No, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 S. Chester Ave #32 does not have units with air conditioning.
