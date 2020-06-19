All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

2616 Cherry Street

2616 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Cherry Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Oleander-Sunset

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oleander area home in Bakersfield, move in ready! New paint throughout the interior and exterior, kitchen updates, new flooring, new bathroom vanities, new toilets, new tiled showers, new light fixtures and so much more. Solar is paid for low to no electric payment.
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oleander area home in Bakersfield, move in ready! New paint throughout the interior and exterior, kitchen updates, new flooring, new bathroom vanities, new toilets, new tiled showers, new light fixtures and so much more. Solar is paid for low to no electric payment. Owner will be utilizing the garage due to Covid. Unknown Time Frame of continued use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Cherry Street have any available units?
2616 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Cherry Street have?
Some of 2616 Cherry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 2616 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Cherry Street does offer parking.
Does 2616 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 2616 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 2616 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
