Bakersfield, CA
1813 Scenic View Drive
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:22 PM

1813 Scenic View Drive

1813 Scenic View Drive · (661) 393-4663
Location

1813 Scenic View Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93307

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home in Southeast for $1395! This two story home features a new kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Also has new tile, fireplace, covered patio and alarm system provided by owner. Tenant will be responsible for backyard gardening, gardener for the front included!

DRE# 01810009

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Scenic View Drive have any available units?
1813 Scenic View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Scenic View Drive have?
Some of 1813 Scenic View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Scenic View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Scenic View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Scenic View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Scenic View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 1813 Scenic View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Scenic View Drive does offer parking.
Does 1813 Scenic View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Scenic View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Scenic View Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Scenic View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Scenic View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Scenic View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Scenic View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Scenic View Drive has units with dishwashers.
