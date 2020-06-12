Amenities
1300 Torulosa Dr. 93311 - Located off Buena Vista Rd & Ming Ave at Seven Oaks in Grand Island Place gated community, this home has 3 bedrooms up stairs, 1 office downstairs, 3 bathrooms, with newer wood floors throughout the house, with newer tile in the kitchen & bathrooms,newer appliances, 2 inch blinds throughout, HOA and gardening included.
You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com
Se Habla Español!!
Details
Property Type: Home
Square Ft: 2198
Bed / Bath: 3/3
Rent: $1900
Deposit: $1900
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool:Community
Fireplace: No
Homeowner Association: Yes
(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349
(RLNE3849452)