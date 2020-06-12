Amenities

1300 Torulosa Dr. 93311 - Located off Buena Vista Rd & Ming Ave at Seven Oaks in Grand Island Place gated community, this home has 3 bedrooms up stairs, 1 office downstairs, 3 bathrooms, with newer wood floors throughout the house, with newer tile in the kitchen & bathrooms,newer appliances, 2 inch blinds throughout, HOA and gardening included.



You can contact our office at (661)836-9300

or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com



Se Habla Español!!



Property Type: Home

Square Ft: 2198

Bed / Bath: 3/3

Rent: $1900

Deposit: $1900

Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Pool:Community

Fireplace: No

Homeowner Association: Yes



