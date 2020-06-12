All apartments in Bakersfield
1300 Torulosa Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1300 Torulosa Dr

1300 Torulosa Drive · (661) 836-9300
Location

1300 Torulosa Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Seven Oaks at Grand Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 Torulosa Dr · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2198 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1300 Torulosa Dr. 93311 - Located off Buena Vista Rd & Ming Ave at Seven Oaks in Grand Island Place gated community, this home has 3 bedrooms up stairs, 1 office downstairs, 3 bathrooms, with newer wood floors throughout the house, with newer tile in the kitchen & bathrooms,newer appliances, 2 inch blinds throughout, HOA and gardening included.

You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com

Se Habla Español!!

Details
Property Type: Home
Square Ft: 2198
Bed / Bath: 3/3
Rent: $1900
Deposit: $1900
Pets Ok? Yes, Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool:Community
Fireplace: No
Homeowner Association: Yes

(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE#01280349

(RLNE3849452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1300 Torulosa Dr have any available units?
1300 Torulosa Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Torulosa Dr have?
Some of 1300 Torulosa Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Torulosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Torulosa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Torulosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Torulosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Torulosa Dr offer parking?
No, 1300 Torulosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Torulosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Torulosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Torulosa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Torulosa Dr has a pool.
Does 1300 Torulosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 Torulosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Torulosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Torulosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

