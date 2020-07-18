All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 10412 Dorchester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
10412 Dorchester St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10412 Dorchester St

10412 Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10412 Dorchester Street, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Seven Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
10412 Dorchester St - APPLICATION PENDING

Clean & Spacious 3 Bedroom plus office or 4th Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House located in Seven Oaks: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, dining area, hkups, pool w/service, gardener-f&b, sprinklers-f&b *Applicants are required to maintain renters insurance for the duration of their residency. Applicants with an approved pet are required to pay an additional pet deposit**Tenant to be given copy of HOA Rules & Regulations**Approximately 2127 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

(RLNE5906364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 Dorchester St have any available units?
10412 Dorchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 10412 Dorchester St have?
Some of 10412 Dorchester St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10412 Dorchester St currently offering any rent specials?
10412 Dorchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 Dorchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10412 Dorchester St is pet friendly.
Does 10412 Dorchester St offer parking?
No, 10412 Dorchester St does not offer parking.
Does 10412 Dorchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 Dorchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 Dorchester St have a pool?
Yes, 10412 Dorchester St has a pool.
Does 10412 Dorchester St have accessible units?
No, 10412 Dorchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 Dorchester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10412 Dorchester St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield Apartments with Balconies
Bakersfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBakersfield Apartments with Parking
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CAShafter, CAPine Mountain Club, CATehachapi, CA
Bear Valley Springs, CATaft, CAFord City, CACalifornia City, CARosedale, CA
Castaic, CARosamond, CAGolden Hills, CATulare, CAOildale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College