Atascadero, CA
6140 Via Huerto Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:05 AM

6140 Via Huerto Court

6140 Via Huerto Court
Atascadero
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

6140 Via Huerto Court, Atascadero, CA 93422

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Atascadero's Colony at Apple Valley. Family friendly neighborhood with close access to Highway 101. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with double wall oven, storage, laundry room in house, and yard. Backyard has direct access to the Park at Colony at Apple Valley. No Utilities included, but landlord pays solar bill. Any electrical use above what solar panels produce is paid to PG&E by tenant (panels have been sufficient to date). Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $3,200/month rent. $3,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 Via Huerto Court have any available units?
6140 Via Huerto Court has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6140 Via Huerto Court have?
Some of 6140 Via Huerto Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 Via Huerto Court currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Via Huerto Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Via Huerto Court pet-friendly?
No, 6140 Via Huerto Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascadero.
Does 6140 Via Huerto Court offer parking?
Yes, 6140 Via Huerto Court does offer parking.
Does 6140 Via Huerto Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6140 Via Huerto Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Via Huerto Court have a pool?
No, 6140 Via Huerto Court does not have a pool.
Does 6140 Via Huerto Court have accessible units?
No, 6140 Via Huerto Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Via Huerto Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 Via Huerto Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6140 Via Huerto Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6140 Via Huerto Court has units with air conditioning.
