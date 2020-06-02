6140 Via Huerto Court

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Atascadero's Colony at Apple Valley. Family friendly neighborhood with close access to Highway 101. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen with double wall oven, storage, laundry room in house, and yard. Backyard has direct access to the Park at Colony at Apple Valley. No Utilities included, but landlord pays solar bill. Any electrical use above what solar panels produce is paid to PG&E by tenant (panels have been sufficient to date). Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $3,200/month rent. $3,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.