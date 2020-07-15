Apartment List
80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E. Lewelling Blvd.
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
13 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,748
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Creekside
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
866 sqft
Ten minutes from Oakland Airport, these newly renovated homes feature hardwood floors, bay windows and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a barbecue area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Glen Eden
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Last updated April 3 at 12:35 AM
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Leafy Grove Apartments
20019 San Miguel Ave, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leafy Grove is a quiet community in the heart of Castro Valley, Leafy Grove is set back from the street and surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. Our quaint community is located at 20019 San Miguel Avenue.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1474 sqft
4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22821 2nd Street
22821 Second Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
849 sqft
**1/4 ACRE LOT (approx)/ PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to the home with Beautiful/ Lush and spacious garden sitting on close to 1/4 acre (approx) lot! Hardwood floors through out, home Walking distance to BART, Parks, Shopping, Public Transportation

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Faire
14240 Outrigger Drive
14240 Outrigger Drive, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1033 sqft
Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ashland, CA

Finding an apartment in Ashland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

