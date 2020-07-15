1338 JASMINE PLACE.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House

Available: NOW

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Rent: $2,200.00

Deposit: $2,300.00

Lease Terms: 1 year lease (negotiable)

Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only)

Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage

Status: Occupied: please call for showings

Details:

2 Story house in the Berry Garden Neighborhood and close to Soto Fields Sports Complex and Elm St Park as well as minutes away from pharmacies, groceries stores and restaurants.



Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.



California West

145 So. Halcyon #H

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

http://www.california-west.com

Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)

Renters insurance is required.



(RLNE5693438)