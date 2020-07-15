All apartments in Arroyo Grande
1338 JASMINE PLACE.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1338 JASMINE PLACE

1338 Jasmine Place · (805) 489-9400
Location

1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1338 JASMINE PLACE · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House
Available: NOW
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Rent: $2,200.00
Deposit: $2,300.00
Lease Terms: 1 year lease (negotiable)
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only)
Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details:
2 Story house in the Berry Garden Neighborhood and close to Soto Fields Sports Complex and Elm St Park as well as minutes away from pharmacies, groceries stores and restaurants.

Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.

California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.

(RLNE5693438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

