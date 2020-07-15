1338 JASMINE PLACE.

Amenities
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House
Available: NOW
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Rent: $2,200.00
Deposit: $2,300.00
Lease Terms: 1 year lease (negotiable)
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only)
Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details:
2 Story house in the Berry Garden Neighborhood and close to Soto Fields Sports Complex and Elm St Park as well as minutes away from pharmacies, groceries stores and restaurants.
Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.
California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.
(RLNE5693438)