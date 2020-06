Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

PENDING A single level home with 3 bedroom, 2 baths and a 1 car garage. Nearly level access. Spacious master suite. Large secluded deck. Near National Forest and Rim Trail. The roof was put on in 2005. New exterior paint and interior paint.



Qualifications for this home include established credit and a steady source of income however a bankruptcy, foreclosure or late medical bill(s) may be considered. A co-signer or additional deposit may be OK for those not meeting the minimum requirements. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis, per our pet policy and with an additional deposit. Section 8 housing is not being offered on this property. All premises are non-smoking premises.