Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:26 AM

1640 Patricia Lane

1640 Patricia Lane · (209) 532-5104
Location

1640 Patricia Lane, Arnold, CA 95223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool table
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
This spacious home is located in the desirable Blue Lake Springs Subdivision. It has three levels of space, with two large decks and views of trees.

On the bottom level, you will find a large bonus/game room already equipped with a pool table. There is also a good sized storage area.

On the second level is all of the living space; a bathroom, a wonderful kitchen and the living room with access to a great covered deck.

Upstairs is the three bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry area.

Qualifications for this home include established credit and a steady source of income however a bankruptcy, foreclosure or late medical bill(s) may be considered. A co-signer or additional deposit may be OK for those not meeting the minimum requirements. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis, per our pet policy and with an additional deposit. All premises are non-smoking premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

