1640 Patricia Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry pool table

This spacious home is located in the desirable Blue Lake Springs Subdivision. It has three levels of space, with two large decks and views of trees.



On the bottom level, you will find a large bonus/game room already equipped with a pool table. There is also a good sized storage area.



On the second level is all of the living space; a bathroom, a wonderful kitchen and the living room with access to a great covered deck.



Upstairs is the three bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry area.



Qualifications for this home include established credit and a steady source of income however a bankruptcy, foreclosure or late medical bill(s) may be considered. A co-signer or additional deposit may be OK for those not meeting the minimum requirements. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis, per our pet policy and with an additional deposit. All premises are non-smoking premises