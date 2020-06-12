/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arcata, CA
2550 Alliance Road
2550 Alliance Road, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and single car garage. Cats considered with $500.00 pet deposit. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying.
955 Spring Street
955 Spring Street, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Arcata House - Spacious house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors living room with fireplace, dining room, double car garage, washer and dryer, and fenced yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
2034 Frederick Avenue
2034 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
2034 Frederick Avenue Available 06/20/20 Large 5 Bedroom House in Arcata! - Great home in Arcata! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room with a large family room, Laundry room, storage room and 2 separate water heaters and forced air heaters so
2187 Wisteria Way
2187 Wisteria Way, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, single car garage, and large fenced yard. tenant to maintain yard, walking distance to HSU, shopping and on a bus line. also located next to small park.
Pacific
1235 Spear Ave
1235 Spear Avenue, Arcata, CA
1235 Spear Ave - Unit A Available 06/17/20 4 bedroom house in Arcata, near HSU - Close to HSU in Arcata. Cute house with 4 bedrooms, nice shared back yard. Lots of storage space. Month-to-month tenancy.
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
Results within 5 miles of Arcata
Eureka City
2836 S Street
2836 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2836 S Street Available 06/25/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! This spacious pet-friendly home is in a wooded area! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Eureka City
3533 M Street
3533 M Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD June - Cozy up by the fireplace in this large, open Mid-Century Modern home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Eureka City
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Eureka City
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Late June - July - This pet-friendly home has an extra large fenced backyard with a patio! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign
Results within 10 miles of Arcata
Peninsula
2398 Lincoln Ave
2398 Lincoln Avenue, Fairhaven, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
978 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD July - Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Eureka City
3559 Union ST
3559 Union Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1064 sqft
3559 Union ST Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3/1 house with gated entry, 2 car attached garage - This updated home has a gated entry for privacy and security. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house.
Eureka City
3369 H ST
3369 H Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Near Henderson Center! 3/2 2 car garage - Fresh updates to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New on demand hot water heater. Open kitchen, living and dining room. The master bedroom is on a second level and separate from the other bedrooms.
Eureka City
2220 California ST
2220 California Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
Nicely updated 3 / 1 house, washer / dryer, garage - This nicely updated Victorian Farmhouse has fresh paint, newer carpet, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings and updated kitchen with gas range & dishwasher.
Cutten
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.