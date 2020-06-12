12 Apartments for rent in Arcata, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
2187 Wisteria Way
2187 Wisteria Way, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, single car garage, and large fenced yard. tenant to maintain yard, walking distance to HSU, shopping and on a bus line. also located next to small park.

1 Unit Available
2550 Alliance Road
2550 Alliance Road, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and single car garage. Cats considered with $500.00 pet deposit. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying.

1 Unit Available
955 Spring Street
955 Spring Street, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Arcata House - Spacious house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors living room with fireplace, dining room, double car garage, washer and dryer, and fenced yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.

1 Unit Available
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.

Pacific
1 Unit Available
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
Results within 5 miles of Arcata

Eureka City
1 Unit Available
1836 Circle Dr.
1836 Circle Drive, Myrtletown, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Late June - July - This pet-friendly home has an extra large fenced backyard with a patio! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign

Eureka City
1 Unit Available
3533 M Street
3533 M Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD June - Cozy up by the fireplace in this large, open Mid-Century Modern home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

Eureka City
1 Unit Available
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Results within 10 miles of Arcata

Eureka City
1 Unit Available
2220 California ST
2220 California Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
Nicely updated 3 / 1 house, washer / dryer, garage - This nicely updated Victorian Farmhouse has fresh paint, newer carpet, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings and updated kitchen with gas range & dishwasher.

Eureka City
1 Unit Available
3559 Union ST
3559 Union Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1064 sqft
3559 Union ST Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3/1 house with gated entry, 2 car attached garage - This updated home has a gated entry for privacy and security. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house.

Cutten
1 Unit Available
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arcata, CA

Arcata apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

