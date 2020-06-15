All apartments in Arcata
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2187 Wisteria Way

2187 Wisteria Way · (707) 825-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2187 Wisteria Way, Arcata, CA 95521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2187 Wisteria Way · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcata House - House includes: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, single car garage, and large fenced yard. tenant to maintain yard, walking distance to HSU, shopping and on a bus line. also located next to small park. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure. We have posted a tour video to view before applying. If you like the unit, please click on apply now and attach a copy of your ID, proof of income, and fee. If we do not receive all three items, we can not proceed with processing. If your application is approved, we will call you for a private appointment to see the inside.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Wisteria Way have any available units?
2187 Wisteria Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2187 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 2187 Wisteria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Wisteria Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 2187 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcata.
Does 2187 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Wisteria Way does offer parking.
Does 2187 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 2187 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 2187 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2187 Wisteria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Wisteria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Wisteria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
