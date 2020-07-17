All apartments in Arcata
1492 H St, Apt A
1492 H St, Apt A

1492 H Street · (707) 599-3434
Location

1492 H Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1492 H St, Apt A - 1492 H St, Apt A · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Arcata Victorian 3-Bedroom Apartment - Here's a chance to live in a classic Northtown Victorian! This beautiful and spacious apartment is on the upper floor of the house, with a private entrance in back. The kitchen features a gas range, plenty of cupboards, and a large pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room with vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking the well-maintained yard. Each of the three bedrooms have lots of closet space and large windows. There is a separate storage room off of the first bedroom. The apartment comes with two off-street parking spaces.

$1800/month with a $3000 security deposit. No smoking of any substances on the property. No pets. Water/sewer paid by landlord.

For more information or a showing, call Kristin at Complete Property Management. (707) 499-9629. DRE License #02027632. cpmhumboldtrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 H St, Apt A have any available units?
1492 H St, Apt A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1492 H St, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1492 H St, Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 H St, Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1492 H St, Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcata.
Does 1492 H St, Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1492 H St, Apt A offers parking.
Does 1492 H St, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1492 H St, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 H St, Apt A have a pool?
No, 1492 H St, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1492 H St, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1492 H St, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 H St, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1492 H St, Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1492 H St, Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1492 H St, Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
