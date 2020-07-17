1492 H St, Apt A

Amenities

Arcata Victorian 3-Bedroom Apartment - Here's a chance to live in a classic Northtown Victorian! This beautiful and spacious apartment is on the upper floor of the house, with a private entrance in back. The kitchen features a gas range, plenty of cupboards, and a large pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room with vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking the well-maintained yard. Each of the three bedrooms have lots of closet space and large windows. There is a separate storage room off of the first bedroom. The apartment comes with two off-street parking spaces.



$1800/month with a $3000 security deposit. No smoking of any substances on the property. No pets. Water/sewer paid by landlord.



For more information or a showing, call Kristin at Complete Property Management. (707) 499-9629. DRE License #02027632. cpmhumboldtrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



