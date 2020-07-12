30 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, CA with parking
Rising from the desert sand decades ago as the playground of LAs rich and famous, Apple Valley was once home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. Sitting just off Highway 15 near Victorville, Apple Valley is a high altitude desert town that is way more laid-back than its cousin Palm Springs. You won’t find all of the glitz and glamor here, or even any apples - just a lot of sunshine, parched land, and people who like living in a place pretty far removed from the hustle of Orange County and LA.
Thanks to a building bonanza in the mid 2000s, this town has plenty of places to start your apartment search. Finding rental homes in Apple Valley is pretty easy and straightforward. Rent from a fancy apartment complex if you want to have a pool, fitness center, and stuff like that, but be prepared to hand over references and job info so that they know you won’t skip out on the rent. For those who don't want to bother with that stuff, find a landlord and rent directly. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apple Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.