Valle, AZ
801 S State Route 64 - 312, #312,314,316,409,411,506
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

801 S State Route 64 - 312, #312,314,316,409,411,506

801 S State Route 64 · (928) 380-4038
Location

801 S State Route 64, Valle, AZ 86046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Manufactured Homes For Rent
$1,200
Valle, AZ
Available now 3 manufactured homes in Valle, AZ (34 miles north of Williams, AZ) for rent. They are all three bedrooms, two baths, 1150 sq ft and will rent for $1200 a month, which includes space rent, water, sewer and trash. Tenants will be responsible for electric and propane. No Pets. Credit and background check will be required for every tenant over the age of 18 and is $50.00 per person. Minimum six month lease. Please call 928-380-4038 if you are interested in scheduling an appointment to preview the properties.
Each unit included refrigerator, gas stove, evaporative cooler, washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

