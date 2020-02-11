801 S State Route 64 - 312, #312,314,316,409,411,506

Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Manufactured Homes For Rent

$1,200

Valle, AZ

Available now 3 manufactured homes in Valle, AZ (34 miles north of Williams, AZ) for rent. They are all three bedrooms, two baths, 1150 sq ft and will rent for $1200 a month, which includes space rent, water, sewer and trash. Tenants will be responsible for electric and propane. No Pets. Credit and background check will be required for every tenant over the age of 18 and is $50.00 per person. Minimum six month lease. Please call 928-380-4038 if you are interested in scheduling an appointment to preview the properties.

Each unit included refrigerator, gas stove, evaporative cooler, washer/dryer