Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ

Finding an apartment in Vail that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12554 East Red Iron Trail
12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2601 sqft
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available.

1 of 73

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Vail

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7800 S Danforth Ave
7800 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
7800 S Danforth Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House In Rita Ranch! - BEAUTIFUL home ready for you! Spacious 3-bedroom house with large living areas is perfect for any family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
17229 S Painted Vistas Way
17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2483 sqft
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Academy Village
1 Unit Available
13814 E Langtry Lane
13814 East Langtree Lane, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
OVER 55! NEW BUILD! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bath Home in Acadamy Village Community. Easy open floor plan with lots of overhead lighting & windows for natural light. Kitchen features Gas Stove and Stainless appliances, Breakfast Bar.
Results within 10 miles of Vail
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Halcyon Acres
15 Units Available
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Civano
1 Unit Available
10749 E. Sandpiper Run Court
10749 East Sandpiper Run Court, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Beautiful House in Civano Area - Beautiful, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home. Private backyard with beautiful mountain views, gas fire and large pergola.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeside Park
1 Unit Available
8310 E Louise Dr
8310 East Louise Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Rent to Own with Seller Financing - Property Id: 171921 Rent to Own, minor fixer, needs a little paint and carpentry... Move in to your future home now, take your time to clean up credit/save down payment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
1942 South Sunburst Drive
1942 South Sunburst Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
Eastside Home- 3 bdrm, 2 Bath in quiet Cul de Sac. Living Room, Kitchen off Dining Area, tile & carpet flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
1832 South Skyview Place
1832 South Skyview Place, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Unique Townhome/Unattached 2 Bdrm/2Bath/Bonus area in cul da sac! Great room off nice Kitchen makes this home feel spacious. Both Great room and Master with high ceilings and Clerestory windows. Dining area. Saltillo tile floors, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7728 S. Freshwater Pearl
7728 South Freshwater Pearl Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2150 sqft
SWEET RITA RANCH HOUSE, EAT IN KITCHEN, COVERED PORCH. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM $1550.00 DEPOSIT $1550.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th PETS OK UPON APPROVAL PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8703 Dayspring Court
8703 Dayspring Court, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2652 sqft
Majestic Rita Ranch 4BR! Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has everything you need! Wide-open, bright and cheery living room! Gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space and island! Like having a lot of private space?

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1
2515 South Pantano Parkway, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2515 S. Pantano Parkway - 1 Available 04/10/20 East Side Rental - Available in April! Convenient location off Golf Links and Pantano, split design with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a spacious duplex.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vail, AZ

Finding an apartment in Vail that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

