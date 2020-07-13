Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vail apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho del Lago
13798 E Fiery Dawn Dr
13798 Fiery Dawn Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1706 sqft
RANCHO DEL LAGO - 3BDS - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Gated Rancho Del Lago. Available July 1 at $1650 per month. CORNER LOT! Walk into this wonderful home with lots of windows for natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vail Vista Estates
13605 E. Windy Way
13605 E Windy Way, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Rare find for 4/2 with 3 car garage in Vail on an Acre lot! - Rare find for this 4/2 with 3 car garage in desirable Vail! Spacious floorplan offering formal living/formal dining rooms, dual sliding glass doors, bay windows.

1 of 73

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho del Lago
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10242 S Pantano Knolls Drive
10242 S Pantano Knolls Dr, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2532 sqft
Brand New 2 Story Vail Rental, 2353 sq ft, 4 bedroom 3 bath a''VAIL''able NOW within the newly gated Rincon Knolls subdivision.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Santa Rita Ranch
17033 S. Mesa Shadows Drive
17033 S Mesa Shadows Drive, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2901 sqft
Great 4/2 with huge loft in Vail/Corona De Tucson - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Santa Rita Ranch II. Fantastic 2 story - 4 bedroom/3 bath home with all of the extras.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rita Ranch
10189 E. DESERT SKYLINE WAY
10189 East Desert Skyline Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1765 sqft
** RITA RANCH ** AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 ** 1765 SQ FT, A/C, UPGRADED APPLIANCES - STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, LOFT DEN AREA W/BUILT IN DESK, WROUGHT IRON ON WINDOWS & FRONT DOOR, LAUNDRY ROOM, COVERED PATIO, FENCED

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rita Ranch
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rita Ranch
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rita Ranch
8549 S. Camino Bengala
8549 South Camino Bengala, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1735 sqft
8549 S. Camino Bengala Available 08/15/20 Attractive 3 Bed. 2 Ba. Home In Rita Ranch Available in August - AVAILABLE AROUND THE MIDDLE OF AUGUST. This attractive & comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rita Ranch is a must see.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rita Ranch
8418 S Burien Road
8418 South Burien Road, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1538 sqft
Available MID JULY! Welcoming 1538 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home offers tile, wood laminate flooring & carpeted bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Halcyon Acres
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger apartments with up to 1486 square feet of space. Gourmet kitchens, updated appliances and designer cabinetry. Numerous walking paths and open space. On-site pool, spa and barbecue areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6962 E Cactus Patch Way
6962 East Cactus Patch Way, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
6962 E Cactus Patch Way Available 08/10/20 Country Cozy and Close to the City - Enjoy this Manufactored Home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, family room. Two storage sheds and a VERY large workshop / garage. This home is country perfect with pens for animals.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Groves Lincoln Park
7531 E Poinciana Dr
7531 East Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1291 sqft
Wonderful 4bed/2bath conveniently located on the East side! Spacious Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and dining area! Master includes bathroom with walk-in shower.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
South Harrison
3742 S Escalante Oasis Place
3742 South Escalante Oasis Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bright and open floor plan. Family room is open to kitchen, dining room and living room areas. Kitchen features all appliances (gas stove), plus m/w. Mater bedroom has walk in shower.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Civano
10262 E Boulder Hop Trail
10262 E Boulder Hop Trl, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2297 sqft
BRAND NEW construction in Saguaro Trails. Houghton/Drexel. Senita Model. Never lived in! 4 bedroom/2.5 bath, Great room plus den, split bedrooms. 2294 sq ft. On a corner lot 2 garage plus tandem space. Large kitchen open to the great room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Rita Ranch
8845 East Mountain Spring Drive
8845 East Mountain Spring Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1133 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. The home has tiled floors in all the right areas -- entrance, hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, baths, and laundry room; and carpet in all bedrooms. Nice paint throughout ...

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Civano
5157 S Zenith Way
5157 South Zenith Way, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2117 sqft
Stunning & aesthetically pleasing 4 BR-3BA home w/loft in desirable Civano 1 neighborhood. There is a master suite & extra bedroom & bath downstairs. 2 Bedrooms up w full bath & one BR has an extra reading nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vail, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vail apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

