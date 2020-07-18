All apartments in Sierra Vista
Find more places like 581 Temple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Vista, AZ
/
581 Temple Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:41 AM

581 Temple Drive

581 Temple Dr · (520) 395-9995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sierra Vista
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

581 Temple Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Superb home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath split plan with extra room off of family room. Den can be 4th bdrm, w/bay window. Great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space plus a double oven. Spacious bedrooms all have bay windows. Beautiful master w/tile surrounds, double sinks. Wide hallway, open floor plan with separate formal living/dining and family room; built in entertainment center, water softener system, painted garage floor. Patio extended, ceiling fan at back patio, beautiful tile, upgraded cabinetry,lovely arches throughout. Located in desirable elementary school district, newer neighborhood.

Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com. You can schedule an agent-assisted showing (available M-F 9am-4pm), and/or make application online there as well.

Contact RE/MAX HomeStores Property Management for more details or to schedule an agent-assisted showing at our 24-hour rental hotline 520-395-9995. During normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) you can reach available PM staff at 520-458-1911.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Temple Drive have any available units?
581 Temple Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 581 Temple Drive have?
Some of 581 Temple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
581 Temple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Temple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 Temple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 581 Temple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 581 Temple Drive offers parking.
Does 581 Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Temple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Temple Drive have a pool?
No, 581 Temple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 581 Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 581 Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Temple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Temple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 Temple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 581 Temple Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Similar Pages

Sierra Vista Apartments with BalconiesSierra Vista Apartments with Garages
Sierra Vista Apartments with ParkingSierra Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Sierra Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Vail, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ
Sahuarita, AZGreen Valley, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity