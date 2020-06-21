Amenities

58 Peterson St Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, Den, 1 Bath home close to Fort Huachuca - New Paint and Flooring! - Available July 15th.... Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath and Den/Office, Upgraded Ceramic Tile Throughout, Upgraded Dual Pane Windows, Dining Area, Kitchen with Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Home has Fenced Front Yard and Large Covered Patio, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, and a Storage/Workshop area. Very Nice Home and only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping and restaurants.



Call (520)458-4388 to make appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.



Directions: from main gate go East on Fry, North on North Ave. and turn right on Peterson to home on Right.



No Cats Allowed



