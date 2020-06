Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been Professionally CLEANED and Sanitized. Great Property with large back yard that backs to natural desert. Lots of Wildlife to See. Walk into this great room floorplan that is open to kitchen and dining area. Built in Entertainment center with gas remote Fireplace. Kitchen features corian counters with large island - breakfast bar can seat 3-4. black appliances with side by side refrigerator with freezer on bottom. Den/Office off of Great Room. All traffic areas are tiled. Split bedroom plan - master has large walk in closet, master bathroom has dual sinks at executive height walk in shower. 2 good sized bedrooms and hall bathroom with tub/shower. Soft water loop, Solar Screens and 2 car garage with storage cabinets on one wall. Come and see this one today!