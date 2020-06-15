All apartments in Miami
246 Skyline Trail
246 Skyline Trail

246 N Skyline Trl · (512) 494-1111
Location

246 N Skyline Trl, Miami, AZ 85539

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lot for sale in Miami AZ - We are asking $15,000 for the lot.
We can owner finance with only 10% down.
Please call us at (512)320-0888.

There are plentiful possibilities to build within this lot, for only 1 thousand dollars down. Imagine your nest on the hill overlooking the bustling Miami outpost.

One and a half hours from downtown Phoenix!

This property is for sale, not for rent.
no matter your credit, we offer owner financing so you can get started on your dream right away.
give us a call, text, or email for more information, or to finally declare the lot as your own.

This lot could be the setting for the home of your dreams, so get in touch with us to make it happen.

(RLNE4841202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

