3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ
Last updated June 12
2278 Chof Trail
2278 Chof Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Kachina Village - Great split level 4 bedroom home with fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen, Stainless appliances, double oven,wood floors throughout the living area, central air conditioning.
Last updated March 5
2779 Tolani Trail
2779 Tolani Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Cabin type home in the woods, Huge treed lot, private setting.nice decks overlooking canyon'Sorry, no pets, no students
Results within 5 miles of Kachina Village
Last updated June 12
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.
Last updated June 12
3425 W Picket Line
3425 W Picket Line, Coconino County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/09/20 SERENE FLAGSTAFF GETAWAY - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274593 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This beautiful NEW property is ready to rent!! Flagstaff Ranch is where this coveted and exclusive property is located with
Last updated June 12
Bennett Estates
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - RENT WAS JUST REDUCED! This home is located at 4029 S. Nicholas Street.
Last updated June 12
Pinacle Pines
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.
Last updated June 12
1390 W Melissa Dr
1390 West Melissa Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 bath, 3.5 bath with an office in University Heights. Large living room, 2nd living room or sitting area, 2 master suites, fireplace, large covered patio, large open yard, 2 car garage. Security deposit: $2,700.
Last updated June 12
Pinacle Pines
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.
Last updated June 12
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Ponderosa Trails
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1512 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,
Last updated June 12
Ponderosa Trails
6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037
6037 South Amethyst Road, Flagstaff, AZ
FOR SALE or LEASE: Listed on the PHX MLS #6081867 For $659,000.00 This Ponderosa Trails home has a view from your kitchen table or back patio of the "The San Francisco Peaks".
Last updated April 4
Ponderosa Trails
533 W. Nugget Trail
533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
533 W.
Results within 10 miles of Kachina Village
Verified
Last updated June 13
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified
Last updated June 13
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13
West Village
1667 West Mikey Drive
1667 West Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
This property will be leased before July NO COSIGNER/ SMOKING Master bedroom has an en-suite double vanity bathroom and a giant walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms.
Last updated June 12
Swiss Manor
3345 East Linda Vista Drive - 1
3345 East Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1413 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3345 East Linda Vista Drive - 1 in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Swiss Manor
3850 Fanning Dr Unit F-2
3850 North Fanning Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1312 sqft
Great 3-4 bedroom townhome in Flagstaff - Great 3-4 bedroom townhouse with large living area, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove. Nice dining area. Private fenced backyard. 2 small decks off bedrooms.
Last updated June 12
Boulder Point
2538 S Shady Knoll
2538 South Shady Knoll Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom town home in the Boulder Point - Great townhouse on the westside of town. 2 car garage, wood and tile flooring on the main level. Private patio off the rear of the home INQUIRIES BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE (RLNE5848625)
Last updated June 12
Cheshire
3124 N Joy
3124 N Joy Ln, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1451 sqft
Your not going to want to miss this 3 bedroom Townhouse in Chesire! - Don't miss out on this wonderful Cheshire Townhouse backing up to City greenbelt! Available immediately. This 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12
Railroad Springs
2480 W Gunnison Court
2480 West Gunnison Court, Flagstaff, AZ
Great 4 bedroom town home catering to the college student! - AVAILABLE MID AUGUST 2020. LEASE GEARED TOWARDS STUDENTS LOOKING TO VACATE IN THE SUMMER.
Last updated June 12
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1360 sqft
1477 E. Turney Dr. Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.
Last updated June 12
Pine Knoll
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1 Available 07/06/20 Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome!
Last updated June 12
Elk Run
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1270 sqft
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment.
Last updated June 12
Pine Knoll
33 S. Pine Circle
33 South Pine Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
Fantastic 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom! Coming Early August! - Available Early August 2020! Gorgeous, well appointed 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom.