Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Green Valley, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Green Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Desert Casitas
1372 W Desert Hills Dr
1372 West Desert Hills Drive, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
668 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Desert Casita - Property Id: 169532 Currently available for the 2020/2021 winter season!! Available for the month of September and November on.

1 Unit Available
Canoa Ridge
1173 W Vuelta Del Yaba
1173 West Vuelta Del Yaba, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Gorgeous Home Gorgeous Views - This home is located in Age restricted community of Green Valley. It provides you with a double car garage, large driveway, wrap around patios. Several patios. Mountains views that are just breath taking.

1 Unit Available
Valle Verde
1568 North Pso La Tinaja
1568 N Paseo La Tinaja, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1071 sqft
Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available.

1 Unit Available
Tucson Green Valley
132 S Paseo Pena
132 Paseo Pena, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
588 sqft
Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom/1 bathroom villa that has been completely redone, is East-facing, has front parking, is close to the neighborhood pool, has granite kitchen counters, and has a washer and dryer in the outside storage shed! Available at

1 Unit Available
Green Valley Desert Hills
1609 W Calle Hacienda
1609 Calle Hacienda, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Outstanding Green Valley home in the highly desirable Desert Hills 5 neighborhood featuring 1,700 SqFt.

1 Unit Available
Tucson Green Valley
466 S Paseo Madera
466 Paseo Madera, Green Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
588 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom villa with all tile floors, fully furnished, nice front patio, little back patio, an assigned parking space, and a storage shed with a washer & dryer. This is a 55 and up community.

1 Unit Available
Tucson Green Valley
31 N Las Yucas
31 North Las Yucas, Green Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1838 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home that offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home is centrally located with a 2-car carport. Family room has a beautiful gas beehive fireplace, ceiling fans and kitchen has newer double ovens.
Results within 1 mile of Green Valley

1 Unit Available
Santo Tomas Villas
18808 S Avenida Palo Grabado
18808 South Avenida Palo Grabado, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2530 sqft
18808 S Avenida Palo Grabado Available 09/07/20 Nice Sahuarita Home with Open Kitchen!! - This property is loaded with A/C, stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal and built in microwave.

1 Unit Available
La Joya Verde
2528 North Avenida Mena
2528 North Avenenida Mena, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1735 sqft
Custom Looking 1 Story 1735 sf Home in Sahuarita~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants and more! Located in Desirable La Joya Verde with no neighbors behind and on one side of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Green Valley

1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
58 W Camino Rancho Lucido
58 West Camino Rancho Lucido, Sahuarita, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1576 sqft
Lovely family home, 2 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms. Den and one bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs, plus laundry room with new washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
15229 S Camino Glorieta Alegre
15229 South Camino Glorieta Alegre, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2162 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home located within a gated Lakeside Community in desirable Rancho Sahuarita. This home features a formal living room, separate dining area, family room off the walk through kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14446 S Via Del Moro
14446 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Space for everyone! Come see this expansive home on a larger lot with no rear neighbors. The home boasts 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms upstairs and an additional 1/2 bath downstairs.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Green Valley, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Green Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

