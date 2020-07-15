1372 W Desert Hills Dr

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Desert Casita - Property Id: 169532
Currently available for the 2020/2021 winter season!! Available for the month of September and November on. Located in the desirable Desert Casitas, overlooking the 18th fairway of the Desert Hills Golf Course, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED townhouse with covered parking is a wonderful home away from home. Easy walk to the GVR Rec Center & Elks Lodge. Close to several golf courses. GVR available, tenant pays fees. One resident must be 55 or older. Just bring your personal items!
September - October rent is $900/mo. November and December rent is $1,300/mo. January - March 2021 rent is $1,900/mo. April $1,300 and May - August rent is $900/month. Three month minimum for January - March, other periods one month minimum. Rates include all utilities, Trash, basic cable TV and internet. Unit is also available for an annual lease at $900/mo (utilities not included with annual lease).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169532
