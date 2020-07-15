All apartments in Green Valley
Find more places like 1372 W Desert Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Green Valley, AZ
/
1372 W Desert Hills Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

1372 W Desert Hills Dr

1372 West Desert Hills Drive · (661) 444-9654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Green Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1372 West Desert Hills Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85622
Desert Casitas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. Sep 1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Desert Casita - Property Id: 169532

Currently available for the 2020/2021 winter season!! Available for the month of September and November on. Located in the desirable Desert Casitas, overlooking the 18th fairway of the Desert Hills Golf Course, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED townhouse with covered parking is a wonderful home away from home. Easy walk to the GVR Rec Center & Elks Lodge. Close to several golf courses. GVR available, tenant pays fees. One resident must be 55 or older. Just bring your personal items!

September - October rent is $900/mo. November and December rent is $1,300/mo. January - March 2021 rent is $1,900/mo. April $1,300 and May - August rent is $900/month. Three month minimum for January - March, other periods one month minimum. Rates include all utilities, Trash, basic cable TV and internet. Unit is also available for an annual lease at $900/mo (utilities not included with annual lease).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169532
Property Id 169532

(RLNE5894983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have any available units?
1372 W Desert Hills Dr has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have?
Some of 1372 W Desert Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 W Desert Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1372 W Desert Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 W Desert Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 W Desert Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1372 W Desert Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1372 W Desert Hills Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Green Valley Apartments with Parking
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZ
Corona de Tucson, AZFlowing Wells, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity