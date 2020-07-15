1372 W Desert Hills Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 09/01/20 Desert Casita - Property Id: 169532



Currently available for the 2020/2021 winter season!! Available for the month of September and November on. Located in the desirable Desert Casitas, overlooking the 18th fairway of the Desert Hills Golf Course, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED townhouse with covered parking is a wonderful home away from home. Easy walk to the GVR Rec Center & Elks Lodge. Close to several golf courses. GVR available, tenant pays fees. One resident must be 55 or older. Just bring your personal items!



September - October rent is $900/mo. November and December rent is $1,300/mo. January - March 2021 rent is $1,900/mo. April $1,300 and May - August rent is $900/month. Three month minimum for January - March, other periods one month minimum. Rates include all utilities, Trash, basic cable TV and internet. Unit is also available for an annual lease at $900/mo (utilities not included with annual lease).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169532

Property Id 169532



(RLNE5894983)