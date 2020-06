Amenities

2 bedroom/ 2 bath town home - Fresh, newly updated lovely 2 Bdrm 2 bath TH fully furnished which includes all linens, washer/dryer, towels, kitchen utensils, cookware, coffee maker, flat screen TV's, etc. Ready to move in. Walking distance to shops and restaurants, Safeway, drugstore, banks and easy access to I-19 Freeway for travel. Price is for 6 month lease or longer. If interested in shorter term, price will change.



Available May 1, 2020



(RLNE4904290)