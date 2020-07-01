Apartment List
/
AZ
/
gold canyon
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gold Canyon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 45

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant Furnished townhouse at the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Gold Canyon

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
8404 S Thorne Mine Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1487 sqft
Great fully furnished move in ready rental home! All you need is your suitcase and toothbrush! - Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,401
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 01:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
56 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 1 at 12:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5540 S Keene
5540 South Keene, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
9515 E Emelita
9515 East Emelita Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1344 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9515 E Emelita in Maricopa County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hastings Farms
21218 E Pecan Lane
21218 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2105 sqft
Welcome to another beautiful listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 21218 E Pecan Ln Queen Creek, AZ 85142 is this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gold Canyon, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gold Canyon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Gold Canyon 2 BedroomsGold Canyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGold Canyon 3 BedroomsGold Canyon Apartments with Balcony
Gold Canyon Apartments with GarageGold Canyon Apartments with ParkingGold Canyon Apartments with PoolGold Canyon Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gold Canyon Dog Friendly ApartmentsGold Canyon Furnished ApartmentsGold Canyon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Carefree, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College