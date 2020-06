Amenities

in unit laundry pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Cute, furnished, 2bed 2 bath 2 car, in the popular Oasis del Estes Town homes. Tile through-out, Contemporary furniture , comes complete with Washer & Dryer down to the dishes. Enjoy the sunsets on the green belt, or entertain under the pergola with Jacuzzi.Available June 1 2020. 4 month min. 55+ community