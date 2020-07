Amenities

recently renovated pool fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Great Location by shopping and a Huge Park!If you like walking or bike riding, Rillito River Path is close also! Updated big kitchen with newer white appliances, Large living area, with one bedroom and bath downstairs, two bedrooms and a bath are upstairs. You don't have to pay for water or trash pick up, and there is a community pool to enjoy!Move In ready, Call today !?