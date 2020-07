Amenities

pet friendly carport pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS 1BD/1BA DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!! NEW PAINT, NEW TILE, NEW CARPET. A/C. CARPORT, CLOSE TO FREEWAY AND SHOPPING. PET FRIENDLY. FLAT MONTHLY RATE FOR GAS, AND WATER. LOW MAINTENANCE YARD WITH FENCE. DONT HESITATE, THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG. CALL/TEXT LEASING 520-505-5664 OR EMAIL: LEASING@RPMRINCON.COM